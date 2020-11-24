 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
Criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Robert C. Lavenduskey, 33, Wilton, is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a narcotic drug and felony bail jumping. According to the complaint, Lavenduskey was pulled over for drunk driving (second offense) on Losey Boulevard in La Crosse and was found with seven baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 5.

Dylan C. Trones, 35, La Crosse, is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. According to the complaint, Onalaska police responded Sept. 24 to a report of a possible drug overdose and found Trones sleeping inside a vehicle. A search allegedly found two square-shaped pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. The complaint says Trones gave a false identity to police and was released before his true identity was ascertained. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 23.

