La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Angela M. Martinez, 28, no permanent address, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Martinez was found with .6 grams of methamphetamine April 29 as La Crosse police were investigating a stolen property complaint. She was released on a $1,500 signature bond.

Carmen J. Dunnum, 53, La Crosse, has been charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Dunnum left numerous unwanted items outside her La Crosse residence on multiple occasions. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

