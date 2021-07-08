La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Nathaniel A. Moore, 38, La Crosse, was charged with substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Moore punched her in the face and rendered her unconscious May 19 in La Crosse. Police observed lacerations and swelling on the woman's face, but the complaint says she sustained no serious injuries. Moore was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Sarah L. Bofferding, 36, no permanent address, was charged with battery to a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse officer sustained a painful abrasion to his forearm as Bofferding resisted officers during a July 4 arrest in the city. Bofferding was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Benjamin T. Walter, 35, Onalaska, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, Walter placed one hand around a woman's neck during a July 1 altercation in La Crosse. Walter was released on a $10,000 signature bond.

