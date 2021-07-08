 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
0 Comments
top story

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Nathaniel A. Moore, 38, La Crosse, was charged with substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Moore punched her in the face and rendered her unconscious May 19 in La Crosse. Police observed lacerations and swelling on the woman's face, but the complaint says she sustained no serious injuries. Moore was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Sarah L. Bofferding, 36, no permanent address, was charged with battery to a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse officer sustained a painful abrasion to his forearm as Bofferding resisted officers during a July 4 arrest in the city. Bofferding was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Benjamin T. Walter, 35, Onalaska, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, Walter placed one hand around a woman's neck during a July 1 altercation in La Crosse. Walter was released on a $10,000 signature bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following people.

John C. Secor, 85, La Crosse, is accused of exposing his genitals to a child. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond, and his initial appearance was adjourned to July 20.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News