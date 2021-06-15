La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Marcelle Davis Jr., 21, La Crosse, has been charged with false imprisonment. According to the criminal complaint, Davis dragged a woman into a bathroom inside a La Crosse residence May 20 and didn't let her leave until the impending arrival of police. He is free after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

Darius D. Driver, 42, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Driver entered a Toyota Yaris parked on Kane Street in La Crosse June 5 and drove the vehicle away. The vehicle was recovered four days later. Driver was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Troy N. Wing, 53, La Crosse, is accused of fleeing an officer. According to the complaint, Wing refused to pull over May 19 for an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 90 and continued westbound into Minnesota before police terminated the pursuit. A warrant was issued for Wing June 8, and he was taken into custody the following day.