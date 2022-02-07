La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Erik V. Sims, 40, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found 87 grams of marijuana and 29 grams of marijuana gummies during a Dec. 30 search of his residence. The search was triggered by a report that Sims had attempted to illegally purchase a firearm. He is free on $200 cash bail.

Cody L. Nelson, 33, La Crosse, has been charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Nelson repeatedly followed a man between Jan. 1 and Feb. 1 and made threats that made the man fear for his safety. Nelson is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

Criminal complaints has been filed against the following people:

Michael Robert Nelson, 51, La Crosse, is accused of forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Nelson cashed seven stolen checks totaling $437.73 between July 10-14. Police have been unable to locate Nelson, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Feb. 2.

Lucas G. Stach, 29, La Crosse, is accused of retail theft. According to the criminal complaint, Stach went to Walmart in Onalaska Dec. 17, and loaded $911.71 worth of merchandise into a shopping cart before leaving the last point of sale without paying. The complaint says Stach loaded the merchandise into a black sedan and drove away. Police have been unable to locate Stach, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 31.

