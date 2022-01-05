 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Devon E. Knapp, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Knapp threatened to stab a La Crosse police officer who was attempting to arrest him during a Dec. 15 disorderly conduct incident. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

Cody M. West, 18, La Crescent, Minnesota, has been charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, West stole a vehicle in La Crescent Dec. 19 and was involved in a hit-and-run crash in La Crosse the same day. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Kyle J. Morgan, 34, Rockland, has been charged with burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Morgan broke into a Bangor business Dec. 18 and stole $450 from a locked coin box. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond that includes a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Devin M. Gage, 28, Winona, Minnesota, has been charged with identity theft for financial gain. According to the criminal complaint, Gage was paid $1,441 by a website after he posted sexually explicit videos of a woman without her consent. Attempts by police to contact Gage have been unsuccessful, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 20.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

