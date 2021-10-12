La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Seth Arttus, 38, Sparta, was charged with receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, Arttus pawned three rings valued at $10,200 that were stolen Sept. 9 from a residence where Arttus was working as a roofer. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

Tracii J. Riley, 30, La Crosse, was charged with intimidating a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Riley vandalized a woman's phone after she threatened to call police during an Oct. 5 domestic dispute in La Crosse. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Jennifer L. Fagan, 33, La Crosse, was charged with causing bodily harm to an officer. According to the criminal complaint, Fagan bit an officer in the calf as she was being arrested for disorderly conduct Oct. 7 in La Crosse. The complaint says the wound drew blood but didn't require medical treatment. Fagan is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Katy E. Brown, 37, La Crosse, is accused of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. According to the complaint, Brown used a fake name to have an oxycodone prescription filled in La Crosse Sept. 27. The complaint alleges she obtained a second fraudulent prescription Sept. 29 that wasn't filled. She has an initial court appearance set for Nov. 30.

