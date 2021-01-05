La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Felony criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against the following people:

William K. Sims, 39, Fitchburg, is accused of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, Sims was found with .5 grams of heroin/fentanyl and three Busiprone pillls during a Nov. 14 traffic stop on Interstate 90. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 14.

Thomas C. LaBeff, 39, La Crosse, is accused of possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, LaBeff was found with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 13.

