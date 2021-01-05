 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
0 comments

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

{{featured_button_text}}
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

Felony criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against the following people:

William K. Sims, 39, Fitchburg, is accused of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, Sims was found with .5 grams of heroin/fentanyl and three Busiprone pillls during a Nov. 14 traffic stop on Interstate 90. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 14.

Thomas C. LaBeff, 39, La Crosse, is accused of possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, LaBeff was found with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 13.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News