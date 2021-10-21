 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Caleb L. Williams, 27, La Crosse, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, Williams stole a 2020 Spot Mayhem bicycle valued at $6,800 from the back end of a pickup truck Sept. 26. He is free on a $200 signature bond.

Roderick M. Washington, 40, La Crosse, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, Washington was pulled over Oct. 13 in La Crosse for a defective headlight. Police conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Washington was under the influence of a controlled substance. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Franklin Hurley, 24, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, police found Hurley inside a storage unit on Rose Street Oct. 8 after he used a bolt cutter to gain unauthorized access. Hurley is free on a $1,000 signature bond. A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Ricardo Ward, 45, Chicago, is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the complaint, Ward stole a 2010 Subaru hatchback parked on Rose Street in La Crosse Sept. 4. Chicago police located Ward operating the vehicle Sept. 19 and took him into custody. La Crosse County issued a warrant for Ward's arrest Oct. 11.

