La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Caitlyn R. Bauman, 25, La Crosse, was charged with intent to deliver a prescription drug. According to the criminal complaint, Bauman was found with several Xanax pills after La Crosse police responded to a traffic incident at the intersection of 13th and Redfield streets. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Blong Vue, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Vue was found with .4 grams of heroin and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine after police conducted a Dec. 28 traffic stop on 10th Street in La Crosse. Vue was released on a signature bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.