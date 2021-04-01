La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Kendre C. Garbers, 30, Melrose, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police found Garbers with a small baggie containing methamphetamine while placing her under arrest March 30 for a separate misdemeanor charge. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

William J. Peck, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Peck was found with 5.1 grams of methamphetamine and .6 grams of heroin after police were dispatched March 30 to a domestic incident in La Crosse. Peck was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $400 cash bond.

Star Yang, 34, Holmen, was charged with possession of psilocin and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Yang was found with 1.56 grams of psilocin mushrooms and a scale and glass pipe both containing methamphetamine residue after a March 31 traffic stop in Holmen. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bond.