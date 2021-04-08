 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
COURTS

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Keith W. Patrick, 41, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Patrick was found with 1.3 grams of heroin after police were called to an April 5 domestic incident in La Crosse. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $100 cash bond.

Ian M. Grimm, 26, Onalaska, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Grimm was found with 9.3 grams of heroin April 6 after La Crosse police were called to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Aspen J. Kalina, 30, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kalina was found with .2 grams of heroin and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine after an April 6 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

