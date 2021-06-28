La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Trevor C. Houd, 20, Black River Falls, has been charged with possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police found more than 15 Ecstasy pills and four packages of marijuana May 21 inside a vehicle operated by Houd. Houd is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Gideon Newell, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, Newell was a passenger in a vehicle in which more than 15 Ecstasy pills and four packages of marijuana were found after responding were found by police May 21 in West Salem. Newell is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Tifanie A. Davis, 40, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, she drove away with another person’s vehicle during the overnight hours of June 24. Police recovered the vehicle with Davis inside several hours later. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}