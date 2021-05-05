La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Devon E. Knapp, 20, La Crosse, has been charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Knapp appeared at a woman’s house in violation of a no-contact order and threatened to vandalize her property. Knapp is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Stacy D. Wateski, 28, Onalaska, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Wateski was found with 2.8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to an April 23 domestic disturbance in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Travis D. Crawford, 40, La Crosse, has been charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Crawford called a woman “nonstop” and left messages that were “very sexual in nature.” Two of the messages were handwritten and attached to the front windshield of the woman’s car after she changed her phone number. Crawford is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

