 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
0 comments

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

{{featured_button_text}}

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Devon E. Knapp, 20, La Crosse, has been charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Knapp appeared at a woman’s house in violation of a no-contact order and threatened to vandalize her property. Knapp is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Stacy D. Wateski, 28, Onalaska, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Wateski was found with 2.8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to an April 23 domestic disturbance in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Travis D. Crawford, 40, La Crosse, has been charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Crawford called a woman “nonstop” and left messages that were “very sexual in nature.” Two of the messages were handwritten and attached to the front windshield of the woman’s car after she changed her phone number. Crawford is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News