La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Friday with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Patty Foster, 39, of La Crosse was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crime. Foster was found with 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel room. 

Rachel Brockway, 24, of Holmen, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs, both as a party to a crime and as a repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater. Brockway was a passenger in a car in which methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and tourniquet bands were found. 

Joshua Lusk, 38, of Coon Valley was charged with felony bail jumping-new crimes and disorderly conduct. Lusk is accused of throwing a drink at a woman during an argument and refusing to leave the room. 

Corey Stern, 35, of of La Crosse was charged with felony bail jumping-new crimes as a repeater. Stern was a passenger in a car containing a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, and assorted other drugs. 

Jeffrey Smizek, 51, of La Crosse was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping-new crimes. Smizek is accused of of stealing a car alternator.

Terry Meil, 34, of La Crosse was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crime. Meil was found in his vehicle with syringes and heroin. 

Frederick Rogers, 38, of Milwaukee was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and possession of THC. Rogers was driving a rental car due back over two weeks earlier and had marijuana in the car. 

Larry Haynes Jr., 49, of La Crosse was charged with suffocation and strangulation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crime. Haynes is accused of choking a man, punching him and throwing him into a wall. 

