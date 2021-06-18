La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Friday with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Patty Foster, 39, of La Crosse was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crime. Foster was found with 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel room.

Rachel Brockway, 24, of Holmen, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs, both as a party to a crime and as a repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater. Brockway was a passenger in a car in which methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and tourniquet bands were found.

Joshua Lusk, 38, of Coon Valley was charged with felony bail jumping-new crimes and disorderly conduct. Lusk is accused of throwing a drink at a woman during an argument and refusing to leave the room.

Corey Stern, 35, of of La Crosse was charged with felony bail jumping-new crimes as a repeater. Stern was a passenger in a car containing a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, and assorted other drugs.

Jeffrey Smizek, 51, of La Crosse was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping-new crimes. Smizek is accused of of stealing a car alternator.