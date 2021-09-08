La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Dariyah K. Engram, 23, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Engram forced his way into a Jackson Street apartment in La Crosse Aug. 23 and stole $500. He was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

Travis S. McLaurin, 39, La Crosse, was charged with child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a teen-age girl told La Crosse police that McLaurin struck her in the face at least four times before grabbing hold of her sweatshirt and slamming her head against a car during a Sept. 7 incident. McLaurin was released on a $5,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision and no unsupervised contact with the girl.

Lucas A. Delorenzo, 32, no permanent address, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, DeLorezno entered a vehicle parked on 4th Street South in La Crosse Aug. 2 and stole several thousand dollars worth of military gear. The property was recovered two days later at Houska Park. Delorenzo was released on a $1,000 signature bond.