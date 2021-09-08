 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Dariyah K. Engram, 23, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Engram forced his way into a Jackson Street apartment in La Crosse Aug. 23 and stole $500. He was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

Travis S. McLaurin, 39, La Crosse, was charged with child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a teen-age girl told La Crosse police that McLaurin struck her in the face at least four times before grabbing hold of her sweatshirt and slamming her head against a car during a Sept. 7 incident. McLaurin was released on a $5,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision and no unsupervised contact with the girl.

Lucas A. Delorenzo, 32, no permanent address, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, DeLorezno entered a vehicle parked on 4th Street South in La Crosse Aug. 2 and stole several thousand dollars worth of military gear. The property was recovered two days later at Houska Park. Delorenzo was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Michael Vandenbergh, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Vandenbergh ditched a .9 mm handgun while police were pursuing him as a suspect in a separate burglary case. Police recovered the weapon and determined it was stolen in Richland County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Teresa L. Cheever, 46, Trempealeau, is accused of fourth offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, police identified Cheever as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash Aug. 14 at Coulee Golf Bowl and pulled her over a short time later. Police detected multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .20. Cheever has an initial court appearance set for Sept. 16.

