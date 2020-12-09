La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were recently charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Eric James Pestorius, 32, La Crosse, was charged with burglary and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Pestorius stole three knives valued at $150 from a docked houseboat in La Crosse Oct. 31. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bail.
Dennis Y. Glotov, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Glotov was sleeping inside a running car Nov. 26, when he was approached by a La Crosse police officer and found with .9 grams of methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.
Danny L. Link, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Link was stopped in La Crosse Nov. 27 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and found with .3 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Bradley R. Hansen, 37, West Salem, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Link was stopped on Hwy. 16 east of La Crosse Nov. 29 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and found with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. H
e was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Karl John Matson, 37, La Crosse, was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Matson threatened to kill a La Crosse police officer and his family Nov. 28 while en route to the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Joshua Q. Schyvinck, 30, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a Nov. 28 disturbance at a Rose Street address, where Schyvinck was found with 4.1 grams of methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,500 cash bail.
