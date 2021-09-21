La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Bradley M. Schwaegerl, 53, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found Schwaegerl with 11.1 grams of methamphetamine packaged in four different plastic bags after a Sept. 21 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 signature bond.

Dale Simon, 40, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Simon punched her in the face and choked her for 30 seconds during a Sept. 20 altercation in Holmen. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but the extent of her injuries was unknown when the police report was filed. Simon was released on a signature bond.

Melanie R. Westurn, 29, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Western stole a golf cart from a campground in the town of Medary July 15 and drove it to Houska Park. She was released on a $1,500 signature bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.