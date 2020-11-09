 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
The following people were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Xavier U. Kay Valent, 26, no permanent address, was charged with substantial battery. According to the criminal complaint, Valent broke a man’s nose with a single punch during a Nov. 7 altercation at a Johnson Street residence in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Michael David Mitton, 28, Holmen, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, the owner of a GMC Yukon had left the keys in the ignition Nov. 8 and saw Mitton enter the vehicle and drive away from a Caledonia Street address in La Crosse. The vehicle was recovered three hours later parked outside a West Salem residence. Mitton was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Nichoel Alisha Reynen-Farley, 40, La Crosse, is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, a person reported a 1997 Honda Civic missing from a Rose Street residence Sept. 12. Police recovered the vehicle two hours later during a traffic stop on George Street with Reynen-Farley behind the wheel. She has an initial appearance set for Dec. 1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

