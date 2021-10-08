La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Lee Donte Strawder, 39, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a La Crosse address, where a woman told police that Strawder entered her residence in violation of a no-contact order and threw a glass of juice against the wall, pulled her hair and stole a pack of cigarettes. Strawder is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Pao Choua Vue, 31, Onalaska, was charged with two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Vue collected $1,420 after passing two fake gambling machine payout slips. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Jennifer L. Schumann, 40, Onalaska, is accused of battery to an emergency rescue worker and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. According to the complaint, she punched and spit on a paramedic at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She has an initial court appearance set for Nov. 30.

