La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Lee Donte Strawder, 39, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a La Crosse address, where a woman told police that Strawder entered her residence in violation of a no-contact order and threw a glass of juice against the wall, pulled her hair and stole a pack of cigarettes. Strawder is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
Pao Choua Vue, 31, Onalaska, was charged with two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Vue collected $1,420 after passing two fake gambling machine payout slips. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:
Jennifer L. Schumann, 40, Onalaska, is accused of battery to an emergency rescue worker and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. According to the complaint, she punched and spit on a paramedic at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She has an initial court appearance set for Nov. 30.
Nicholas P. Smith
Nicholas P. Smith, 36, Osseo, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving and felon in possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Smith was pulled over for speeding Oct. 3 on Rose Street in La Crosse, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol content of .082. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.
Andre Miksis, 25, La Crosse, was charged with threatening an officer. According to the criminal complaint, Miksis threatened to shoot, punch and kick police officers who arrested him Sept. 29 for second-offense drunk driving. Miksis was released on a $2,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.
Margo E. Prom, 56, La Crosse, has been charged with two separate offenses of burglary to a dwelling. According to the first criminal complaint, Prom entered a town of Onalaska residence March 28 and stole a La Crosse Loggers cap. The second complaint charges that she entered a town of Farmington residence Sept. 27 and stole a can of Twisted Tea. She is free on a $5,000 signature bond.
Frank Aaron Wharton, 51, La Crosse, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender. According to the criminal complaint, Wharton is required to register as a sex offender due to an offense committed in Michigan and hasn't responded to three verification letters since April 2. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 23.
Yousef F. Gilali, 53, no permament address, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Gilali stole a maintenance truck parked on Island Street Sept. 26. An employee recognized the truck leaving the scene and followed it to Ranger Drive, where the vehicle was stopped by police. Gilali is being held in the La Crose County Jail on $2,500 cash bond.
Jovan D. McNell, 31, La Crosse, has been charged with causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, NcNell repeatedly ignored instructions of officers who responded to a Sept. 24 altercation at a Monitor Street residence. The complaint says an officer sustained a sprained thumb while attempting to subdue McNell. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.
Ashley M. Little, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Little attempted to strike a person with a vehicle during a Sept. 21 altercation in La Crosse. She is free on a $1,500 signature bond.
Bradley M. Schwaegerl, 53, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found Schwaegerl with 11.1 grams of methamphetamine packaged in four different plastic bags after a Sept. 21 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 signature bond.
Dale Simon, 40, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Simon punched her in the face and choked her for 30 seconds during a Sept. 20 altercation in Holmen. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but the extent of her injuries was unknown when the police report was filed. Simon was released on a signature bond.
Melanie R. Westurn, 29, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Western stole a golf cart from a campground in the town of Medary July 15 and drove it to Houska Park. She was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Lucas A. Delorenzo, 32, no permanent address, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, DeLorezno entered a vehicle parked on 4th Street South in La Crosse Aug. 2 and stole several thousand dollars worth of military gear. The property was recovered two days later at Houska Park. Delorenzo was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael Vandenbergh, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Vandenbergh ditched a .9 mm handgun while police were pursuing him as a suspect in a separate burglary case. Police recovered the weapon and determined it was stolen in Richland County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
Dariyah K. Engram, 23, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Engram forced his way into a Jackson Street apartment in La Crosse Aug. 23 and stole $500. He was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Travis S. McLaurin, 39, La Crosse, was charged with child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, a teen-age girl told La Crosse police that McLaurin struck her in the face at least four times before grabbing hold of her sweatshirt and slamming her head against a car during a Sept. 7 incident. McLaurin was released on a $5,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision and no unsupervised contact with the girl.
Teresa L. Cheever, 46, Trempealeau, was charged with fourth offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, police identified Cheever as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash Aug. 14 at Coulee Golf Bowl and pulled her over a short time later. Police detected multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .20. She is free on a cash bond.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies for September
