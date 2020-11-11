La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
William G. Ives, 40, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Ives put his hands around a woman's neck during an argument while the two were inside a parked car Nov. 10 in La Crosse. The complaint also says Ives took the woman's phone after she told him she was calling police. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.
Yano W. Gipson, 47, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the complaint, Gipson put his right hand around a woman's neck during a Nov. 10 altercation in Holmen. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.
Michael Edward Kubarski
Jacob D. Peters
Eric M. Stevens
Trey M. Theisen
Jason Basterfield
John D. Rodgers
Alex A. Anderson
Brandon D. Borreson
Justin A. McCormick
Troy J. Smith
Kavan J. Nash
Ashleigh A. Bye
Joshua P. Tischer
Cameron S. Seward
John E. Mullen
Samantha Fish
Jonathan R. Emery
Dayne M. Kuri
Steven R. Covey-Holmes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.