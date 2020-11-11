 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
The following people were charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

William G. Ives, 40, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Ives put his hands around a woman's neck during an argument while the two were inside a parked car Nov. 10 in La Crosse. The complaint also says Ives took the woman's phone after she told him she was calling police. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.

Yano W. Gipson, 47, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the complaint, Gipson put his right hand around a woman's neck during a Nov. 10 altercation in Holmen. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

