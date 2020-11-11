La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

William G. Ives, 40, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Ives put his hands around a woman's neck during an argument while the two were inside a parked car Nov. 10 in La Crosse. The complaint also says Ives took the woman's phone after she told him she was calling police. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.