La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were recently charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Lucas A. Reshel, 35, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, he put his hand around a woman’s neck during a domestic disturbance Dec. 4. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Jesse D. Thomas, 40, La Crosse, was charged with false imprisonment and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Thomas blocked a person from exiting a room Dec. 5 at a Super 8 motel in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Cameron L. Coleman, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 5 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bond.

Leonard D. Larson, 34, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Larson grabbed her from behind in a bear hug and that one arm was wrapped around her neck. Larson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.