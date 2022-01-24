La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Richard E. Weitzel, 51, La Crosse, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, Weitzel placed his forearm on a woman’s neck and restricted her breathing during a Jan. 7 altercation in La Crosse. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27.

Kristen L. Domenget, 33, La Crosse, has been charged with substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, an elderly man told police he was assaulted by Domenget during a Jan. 13 altercation in La Crosse and knocked unconscious. Domenget is free on a $500 signature bond and has a pre-trial conference set for Feb. 18.

Daryl Knox, 37, La Crosse, has been charged with intimidating a witness/use of force. According to the criminal complaint, Knox caused a disturbance Jan. 1 at a La Crosse residence and forcibly took a phone from a woman who was attempting to call police. Attempts by police to contact Knox have been unsuccessful, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 13.

Tricia Lynn Exline, 27, La Crosse, has been charged with two counts of identity theft for financial gain. According to the criminal complaint, Exline stole a debit card and made over $500 of unauthorized purchases in La Crosse Aug. 24 and Aug. 29. Police have been unable to locate Exline, and a warrant for her arrest was issued Jan. 13.

Johnathan D. Medinger Jr., 36, has been charged with intimidating a victim/threat of force. According to the criminal complaint, Medinger threatened three people with physical harm during a Jan. 16 disturbance at a La Crosse residence. Medinger has several other open cases and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

