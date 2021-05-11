La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday:

David Pearson, 34, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and three misdemeanors for theft, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. The criminal complaint states that Pearson stole two rings of keys from a UPS driver while he was delivering packages inside a Main Street apartment building on May 10. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond.

Gary L. Willert II, 35, La Crosse, was charged with three felonies for drug possession and bond violation, as well as drug-related misdemeanor counts and one for resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Willert was arrested May 11 after America’s Best Value Inn staff contacted police about an impaired man near its front door. Officers identified the man as Willert and discovered an active warrant for his arrest. Officers obtained heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia on his person. Willert did not want to appear in court Tuesday and is being held without bond.