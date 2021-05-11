La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday:
David Pearson, 34, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and three misdemeanors for theft, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property. The criminal complaint states that Pearson stole two rings of keys from a UPS driver while he was delivering packages inside a Main Street apartment building on May 10. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond.
Gary L. Willert II, 35, La Crosse, was charged with three felonies for drug possession and bond violation, as well as drug-related misdemeanor counts and one for resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Willert was arrested May 11 after America’s Best Value Inn staff contacted police about an impaired man near its front door. Officers identified the man as Willert and discovered an active warrant for his arrest. Officers obtained heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia on his person. Willert did not want to appear in court Tuesday and is being held without bond.
David C. Johnson, 40, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor offense for a domestic disorderly conduct. Police were called after a woman said Johnson was threatening her and charging at her, the criminal complaint states. He was issued a $1,000 signature bond with the condition of no contact with the victim.
Robert D. Wilson, 27, La Crosse, was charged with two felonies for domestic abuse, false imprisonment and drug possession, among other misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and bail jumping. Wilson was arrested at America’s Best Value Inn where he allegedly struck and choked his partner, and prevented her from leaving the hotel room by locking the door, blocking her and shoving her to the bed. He was held on a $2,500 cash bond.