La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cory W. Tharpe, 42, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Tharpe entered an unattended running vehicle in La Crosse and drove away March 3. Police located Tharpe inside the vehicle a short time later. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.

Jessica Beck, 36, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Beck was found with .9 grams of methamphetamine during a March 2 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against the following person:

James Arthur Draeving, 54, Prairie du Chien, is accused of stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Draeving attempted to violate a restraining order by trying to contact a woman by telephone and email while he was incarcerated in late 2019. He remains incarcerated at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.

