La Crosse County Circuit Courts suggest signature bonds for misdemeanor, non-violent arrests in coronavirus order

Initial appearances for those charged with a misdemeanor will be adjourned until after May 1, and defendants are encouraged to file authorizations to allow their attorneys to enter pleas on their behalf.

Initial appearances for people in custody will be limited, with no more than six La Crosse County Jail inmates being brought to the courtroom at a time.

Regular treatment court sessions will be suspended until after May 1; however, participating via teleconferencing or videoconferencing may be adopted in the discretion of the specific court. People on supervision will continue to take place with a strong preference for contact by phone. Individual offenders may be called into court at the regular time to address significant issues.

Eviction mediation will be conducted via teleconference, and if an agreement is not reached with a mediator, the matter will be scheduled for trial after May 1.

“The court acknowledges the time limits for eviction, but in light of the unique public health dangers and economic impact on persons will make a finding of good cause to extend any trial until after May 1, 2020,” according to the order.

Written answers are encouraged and mediation will be conducted by phone.