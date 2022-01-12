La Crosse County committee reviews inmate communication

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf told the county's Judiciary & Law Committee Tuesday that he's open to ideas that would reduce the cost of inmate communication from the county jail.

The mail and email policies at the jail recently came under scrutiny from the Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU challenged the jail's policy of refusing to let prisoners receive incoming letters and packages except for correspondence pertaining to their legal case.

Wolf said he hasn't heard from the ACLU since it issued a Dec. 21 press release asking the jail to reconsider its ban. He said the jail remains committed to its existing policy and said it's necessary to prevent contraband from entering the facility. He said inmates had received letters in which drugs were soaked into an envelope, which creates hazards for jail staff who screen the mail and overdose risks for inmates.

Committee member Dawn Wacek asked if efforts were being made to reduce how much inmates are charged for electronic communication. The county contracts with a private vendor to provide the service and charges 50 cents per email. The sheriff's office receives a small percentage per email, netting $8,000 last year and $12,000 in 2020.

Wolf said he would consider options to reduce the rate. He said 50 cents "may seem like a lot for an email, but it's the cost of a postage stamp."

"It has caught on and has been very popular (with inmates)," Wolf said. "At no time did we implement it to make a profit."

Wolf also gave an update on gang activity in La Crosse County. He said most gang activity is driven by for-profit drug dealing and involves mostly people over 18.

He said there's a perception by gang members that smaller communities will treat them more leniently in the criminal justice system than big cities. However, he said he wasn't aware of any data supporting that perception.

