La Crosse County Court felonies
La Crosse County Court felonies

The following person appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Accused

Carlton Jack, 47, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police identified Jack riding a bicycle without lights on Liberty Street Sept. 24 shortly after 11 p.m. A search of Jack found .8 grams of heroin, according to the criminal complaint. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine set a $2,500 cash bond.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

