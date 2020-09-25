La Crosse County Court felonies

Return to homepage ×
The following person appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Accused
Carlton Jack, 47, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police identified Jack riding a bicycle without lights on Liberty Street Sept. 24 shortly after 11 p.m. A search of Jack found .8 grams of heroin, according to the criminal complaint. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine set a $2,500 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
