La Crosse County Court felonies
The following people were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cameron L. Coleman, 37, Holmen, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was arrested on Johnson Street Aug. 8 after being found with 99 grams of marijuana.

Otis M. East, 60, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, he was found 1.9 grams of methamphetamine by La Crosse police Sept. 17.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

