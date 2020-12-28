La Crosse County Court felonies

The following person was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Eric M. Stevens, 49, La Crosse, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police witnessed Stevens drop a clear plastic bag containing 0.8 grams of methamphetamine while they were pursuing him for a trespassing complaint. He was released on a $500 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints were filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Crystal A. Campbell, 33, Sparta, is accused of possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Campbell was found with 3.6 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. She has an initial appearance set for Jan. 27.

Jamie M. Scaife, 31, La Crosse, is accused of burglary and theft. According to the criminal complaint, she and a man forcibly entered a storage unit on Fiesta Court in La Crosse during the overnight hours of Oct. 28. The complaint says the unit was ransacked and that it was difficult to determine the extent of items stolen. Scaife has an initial appearance set for Jan. 4.