La Crosse County Court felony cases
La Crosse County Court felony cases

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Eric James Pistorius, 32, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. He is accused of entering an underground garage at Belle Square on State Street in La Crosse on Oct. 27 and stealing a set of bicycle lights. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.

Dennis L. Sharpe, 28, Hokah, Minnesota, was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He is accused of taking a vehicle from a Houston County residence Dec. 1 and driving it into La Crosse. Sharpe was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following the person:

Patrick G. Zahn, 37, La Crosse, is accused of identity theft. According to the criminal complaint, Zahn approached the walk-up window at Verve Credit Union Oct. 20 and made an unauthorized withdrawal of $400. He then made unsuccessful attempts to withdraw $1,000 from the same account Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Police have been unable to contact Zahn, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 3.

