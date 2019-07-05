A La Crosse County event aims to empower parents and encourage family stability by providing job opportunities for people with court-ordered child-support bills and others in need.
The La Crosse County Child Support Agency is hosting its seventh job fair on July 10. The fair usually takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every second Wednesday of a month in Room 1615 in the La Crosse County Law Enforcement Center on Vine Street.
The Child Support Agency organized the monthly job fair in January 2019 to support mothers or fathers who are ordered by the court ordered to pay child support, as well as others who simply have difficulty making monthly legal payments, said Jill Sherry, supervisor and job fair coordinator.
The "old school mentality (of), ‘Oh we’re an enforcement agency and we’re looking to put people in jail,''' is ineffective, said Sherry. Today the focus is "providing services to assist families -- moms and dads -- to be emotionally and financially there for their kids."
Reps. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, and Jill Billings are expected to attend, Sherry said.
"This is a way to say here it is on a silver platter. Here's your chance to get a good job," said Doyle, who said he intends to observe and listen to suggestions made by participants and prospective employers to, hopefully, improve on the already commendable work the child-support agency is doing.
The child support agency is collaborating with two programs: Project Proven and Workforce Connections, Sherry said. The La Crosse-based programs are already funded and aid in employment and training services by providing applicants with interview clothes, bus passes or gas cards, and in helping people build their resumes.
Sherry said many within law enforcement have taken an interest in the job-fair initiative, including judges, Justice Support Services, Probation and Parole, District Attorney’s Office and the Clerk of Courts.
So what started out as a job fair for people required to pay child support, quickly expanded into a new method to combat employment disparities, support people with fines and restitution, and give another chance to people with criminal backgrounds like felony charges.
Employers desperately need employees and if someone has a six-year-old theft charge of more than $5,000, employers are still willing to work with them, Sherry said. Employers don't expect applicants to have a four-year degree, substantial work experience or even a resume. You only need to show up and people will help with the application process and set up interviews.
Wages are also promising, with employees receiving anywhere between $10-$18, depending on the employer, Sherry said, which is well above Wisconsin's minimum wage of $7.25.
What started with only 10 applicants in January, increased to 19 in June and, although it seems like a minor blip, Sherry said it's actually a good percentage of the child-support agency's target group.
It's frustrating for people who end up in court numerous times because they can't find a job, don't know where to look, or because no one will hire them, Doyle said. This is a chance to "do a little matchmaking."
This initiative isn't limited to La Crosse County residents but is an opportunity for surrounding counties as well, Sherry said.
She believes this method will boost parents' confidence and give them a fighting chance to improve their lives and their children's lives.
Upcoming job-fair dates are Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
Employers that have previously attended are Ashley Furniture, Teleperformance, Fastenal, Manpower, Express Employment, Ingersoll Rand-Trane, Courtesy Corporation, River City Irrigation and Fahrner Asphalt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.