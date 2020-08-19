La Crosse County courts likely won't hold trials until next year

La Crosse County Circuit Court likely won’t resume jury trials until 2021, Judge Scott Horne said Wednesday at the Criminal Justice Management Council.
The courts went virtual this spring in response to COVID-19, with hearings being held via Zoom and over the phone to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we do institute jury trials, we’re not going to be able to have the same number of people in the courtroom as we did in the past,” Horne said.
Typically, jury trials would draw about 50 people to the courtroom; however, the largest room in the courthouse is the jury assembly room, which can accommodate 31 people who are socially distanced. Previously, multiple courts would have jury selection on the same day, which will likely not be an option as the court system follows health department guidelines.
The courts are looking into purchasing additional video conferencing equipment that will allow for greater flexibility, Horne said.
“What that will mean is that we’ll be able to communicate through video from the courtroom to different other rooms in the courthouse,” he said.
The biggest challenge for reinstating jury trials has been scheduling and finding space to keep social distancing recommendations, he said. Jury rooms aren’t large enough for 12 jurors to remain social distanced and it’s possible that trials will need to use two courtrooms.
The La Crosse County Clerk of Courts Office is working on developing a system that’s safe.
“I think it’s safe to say that we’re going to have to be able to adjust on relatively short notice as the state of the virus changes,” Horne said.
They are also trying to prepare for a number of people with health problems that will make in-person meetings especially dangerous.
“I think it’s something that we’ll have to accommodate those concerns over the long-term,” Horne said.
Attorneys at the meeting warned that once trials resume, there will be some catching up to do, despite the Zoom hearings.
“It’s working better than I thought it would, but there’s going to be some back-up next year,” La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said.
Marijuana possession
The council also discussed how La Crosse County handles cases of marijuana possession after the city of La Crosse's decision to make the fine for its ordinance banning it $1 plus court costs.
The DA's office had 28 referrals for possession of marijuana from all departments in the county so far in 2020, Gruenke said, all of which were for white males with the exception of one white female.
“In terms of numbers, this isn’t a big category for us,” Gruenke said.
Typically, those accused of THC possession are placed into a Unity House program -- instituted in 2005 -- where they take a $150 seminar and complete five hours of community service in exchange for a deferred prosecution.
“It’s still illegal. It’s still something that has a consequence, but it’s not something that’s going to follow them,” Gruenke said.
If someone is arrested for another crime and has marijuana, they would not qualify for a deferred prosecution agreement; however, his office typically doesn't charge people with possession of marijuana in those cases, instead charging only the more serious crime, he said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
