La Crosse County criminal justice council creates groups to address systemic racism

It is difficult for people of color to address the system and share their perspective without being shut down, he said, and while they shouldn’t be expected to come up with all of the answers, they have a good idea of where the problems lay.

“I don’t think it’s up to us to solve this, but as people of color, I think, I believe personally, we have the responsibility to share how we see the problem, and it’s up to committees like this to solve them,” Veerasamy said.

The problems of systemic racism go beyond policing, he said.

“This is not a police problem. This is a cultural problem. Racism is deeply imbedded in this culture and some people refuse to look at it,” Veerasamy said.

Kat Sade, a La Crosse resident who sat in on the meeting, said policing was a good place to start addressing systemic racism because of its unique authority.

“They are also leaders in the community. If our police are willing to accept racism as an issue, then we are one step closer to getting other cogs in the system to change,” Sade said.

While the bare minimum is making sure African-Americans are not being killed or beaten by police, that’s not the goal, she said.