La Crosse County criminal justice group looking for diversity to fill three open seats

Council members acknowledged that there are things they can do to make changes, both in examining their own internal biases and making people of color more comfortable.

“It takes a lot of courage to speak against a group,” Gruenke said. “Most of us when we’re uncomfortable in a group, we kind of just stay quiet.”

However, the group needs those outside perspectives, he said.

He encouraged group members to think about why it’s so difficult for new citizen members to speak out, and said it was important to create a space for them to do so.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez agreed, saying that it doesn’t matter what your status is, being the only person in the room who doesn’t look like everyone else is a challenge.

“It’s a challenge that everybody else in the room needs to take on and look at yourselves. It’s those microaggressions that happen every day that get to be too much,” Gonzalez said.

La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham suggested his fellow law enforcement officers consider wearing civilian clothes, rather than their uniforms, to the meeting, and said he would do so as well.