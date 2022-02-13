La Crosse County DA skeptical of proposed constitutional amendment on cash bail

La Crosse County’s District Attorney is skeptical of a proposed state constitutional amendment to make it easier for judges to impose cash bond on criminal suspects.

Tim Gruenke described the proposed amendment as “piecemeal” and said it fails to address the inherent weaknesses of the cash bond system. The amendment is being proposed by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield.

The amendment was first introduced in 2017 but gained new momentum after Darrell Brooks was charged with driving a vehicle through a parade Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha and killing six people. Brooks was free on a $1,000 cash bond from Milwaukee County despite a history of violent criminal behavior. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.

Gruenke questioned changing the constitution in response to a single case.

“The constitution should be more solid than, ‘here’s one case that happened, so we should modify this,’” Gruenke said.

The state constitution appears to restrict cash bail for any purpose other than assuring a defendant’s appearance in court. While it makes reference to protecting the community and preventing intimidation of witnesses, it also states “Monetary conditions of release may be imposed at or after the initial appearance only upon a finding that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the conditions are necessary to assure appearance in court.” Judges can also set conditions of release, such as no-contact or no-alcohol provisions.

Prosecutors, however, regularly ask judges to consider the seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s potential danger to the community. Gruenke said the constitutional language is confusing and that statutory language doesn’t add much clarity.

“It’s not written the best,” he said.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell agrees that the language can appear contradictory. He said “protection of the public is something I can argue” but added that a defendant’s likelihood appearing in court “is the primary factor you should take into consideration.”

Cash-based vs. risk-based

Gruenke said pretrial detention is sometimes necessary to protect the public but believes the cash bail system doesn’t achieve that goal. He favors scrapping cash bond for a “risk-based” system.

He said a defendant’s potential danger to the public, not his or her ability to post a cash bond, should determine who stays in jail while awaiting trial. He said the proposed amendment doesn’t address the issue of violent offenders who can afford bail.

“There has been a lot of momentum to go from cash-based to risk-based,” Gruenke said. “There is no correlation between money and how likely defendants are to show up in court.”

Gruenke said simple steps such as consistent pretrial monitoring and phone and email reminders have a significant impact on getting defendants to appear.

Other critics of cash bond contend it raises issues with the federal constitution that prohibits excessive bail (Eighth Amendment) and mandates equal protection of the law (14th Amendment).

“All of the science here says cash bail isn’t good,” University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School associate professor John Gross told the Wisconsin State Journal. “It could be potentially unconstitutional in some ways, it discriminates against the poor. And at the end of the day, nobody’s safer for its use.”

Several states, including California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey, have adopted measures to either eliminate cash bail or sharply restrict its use.

Gruenke said prosecutors, in effect, already use a risk-based approach in high-profile cases like murders, where bail is set at a level that prosecutors and judges know the defendant can’t pay. Brooks, for example, is being held on $5 million cash bail.

La Crosse County is one of nine counties in the state that uses risk-based assessment for bail purposes, a practice Gruenke strongly advocates. Defendants are assigned numerical scores based on their past criminal history and number of times they’ve failed to show for previous court appearances. Gruenke said scores are used to decide whether a defendant is given a signature bond or cash bond and the amount of the cash bond.

Gruenke said risk assessment streamlines the process and gives a more accurate picture of a defendant’s suitability for pretrial release. He said it also attempts to address racial disparities in bond hearings.

“It puts people in the category of low-risk, medium-risk and high-risk, so we have an idea based on not just our personal view but a more objective tool,” Gruenke said. “If they’re a high-risk — a risk not to appear in court or a risk to commit more crimes — we would be asking for a cash bond. If they’re a low-risk person, typically they’re going to get a signature bond.”

Gruenke said Milwaukee County also uses risk assessment but said Brooks’ most recent violent offense — intentionally striking a woman with a vehicle — hadn’t been added to the county’s data base.

“They were flying blind,” Gruenke said. He said records in La Crosse County are kept up to date by the county’s Justice Support Services.

“We get it every morning well before intake court,” Gruenke said.

Jail impact

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said there’s a possibility that the amendment could impact the county’s jail population. He said inmate numbers have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

“We have availability for more inmates, but COVID has caused us to use more precautions on separating inmates for a period of time for their well-being,” Wolf said. “This could cause some issues on space at some point in the future.”

The county’s jail population Feb. 11 stood at 80 inmates.

Wolf said he’s open to ideas that improve the system and that La Crosse County “has been a leader in implementing best practices for many areas of our criminal justice system.”

“Pretrial release is always on the radar to make improvements,” Wolf said. “There are certain crimes, certain individuals and certain cases where cash bail is a necessity to ensure that those charged appear for court. We always need to be aware of the safety of the public and victims.”

Neither Gruenke nor Newell said the Waukesha tragedy has changed their approach to bail hearings, but Newell said he uses the case as a teaching tool for his staff.

Newell said he isn’t ready to offer an opinion on the amendment until lawmakers approve a final draft. He said any changes to pretrial detention should be driven primarily by public safety.

“My goal for any kind of bond reform is the protection of the community,” Newell said.

Constitutional amendments must pass consecutive sessions of the legislature and be approved by the voters in a statewide referendum before they can take effect. The earliest the amendment could go before voters is April 2023.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.