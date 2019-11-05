La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke will hold a Citizens’ Prosecution Program designed to help the public better under the county’s criminal justice system and the complexity of a prosecutor’s job.
Participants selected for the interactive three-session program this winter will learn how the system is structured and how prosecutors make decisions.
The sessions will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Jan. 28, and Feb. 4 at La Crosse’s North Side Community Policing Center, 713 St. James St.
Capacity is limited to 30 participants. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Applications are due Jan. 3. Applicants can print the document and e-mail it to tim.gruenke@da.wi.gov or mail or drop it off at the district attorney’s office in the La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, 333 Vine St.
Applications also are available at the district attorney’s office or by e-mailing tim.gruenke@da.wi.gov.
