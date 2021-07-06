La Crosse County drug overdoses matching record pace

La Crosse County is on pace to match a record year for fatal drug overdoses, according to the county's chief medial examiner.

Tim Candahl said Tuesday that 20 people in the county are either confirmed or suspected to have died of overdoses so far in 2021. That puts the county on pace to match or exceed the record of 39 set last year.

Candahl said at least two more people — and possibly three — died during the Independence Day weekend.

"We're on par from last year's record-setting cases, and that's concerning," Candahl said.

He said all three cases happened in the city of La Crosse.

La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Cory Brandl said there were two confirmed fatal cases over the long Independence Day weekend. He said police won't know what triggered the overdoses until the autopsy reports come back. He said Narcan was administered in one of the cases.

Brandl said two fatal cases over a three-day period isn't unusual and that both cases remain under investigation.

Candahl said it normally takes three months to complete an autopsy but suspects the most recent overdose victims took fentanyl.

