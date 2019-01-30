The following appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Charged
- Martin W. Curlee, 37, of La Crosse was charged Wednesday with two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property in the range of $5,000 to $10,000, misdemeanor theft, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Victims reported that someone had broken into their storage unit on Nov. 25. One of the victims stored all belongings in the storage unit, including a motorcycle. Several totes containing figurines and athletic jerseys were taken, as well as other articles of clothes, hats and three empty plastic Glock pistol cases. Two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were damaged. The victims notified authorities that figurines stolen from their storage unit were being sold on Facebook by someone with the name of Martin Gee. Other storage-unit owners reported thefts on Oct. 20 and a reported $8,000 to $10,000 worth of items stolen. Authorities were able to identify Curlee from the Facebook profile and found the stolen items at his residence, according to the criminal complaint.
- Michael A. Stoltz, 41, of West Salem was charged Wednesday with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft and attempted misdemeanor theft. Stoltz had a no-contact order with the complainant but was staying at the person's residence until he found a place to live. The complainant said a pawn shop receipt was found in Stoltz’s bag and recognized the items. The victim said Stoltz sold personal belongings and had the victim’s son’s video-game equipment in his bag. Police went to the victim's residence and arrested Stoltz, according to the complaint.
