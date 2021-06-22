La Crosse County issues warrant issued for alleged drug dealer

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 40-year-old Sparta man accused of dealing illegal drugs in La Crosse.

Robin Chastang Ainsworth faces felony charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, fleeing an officer and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint filed May 28 in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Ainsworth was one of several people observed by police May 17 entering and exiting a La Crosse hotel room on Mormon Coulee Road where drug activity was suspected. Ainsworth, who police recognized from previous contacts, then sat in the driver's seat of a parked Chevy Impala and conducted short-term meetings with three different people over the next hour.

After Ainsworth left the parking lot, an officer attempted to pull him over for a defective headlight on South Avenue. Ainsworth reportedly took an abrupt turn onto 15th Street and accelerated after taking a turn onto Townsend Street. The complaint says Ainsworth ran a stop sign before the officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.