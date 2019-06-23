Erik Sackett makes his preliminary hearing appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday. Sackett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the June 3 death of his former girlfriend, Erin Somvilai, whose body was found June 17 in a Vernon County lake.
Judge Elliot Levine ruled Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court in favor of a motion to suppress statements a murder suspect made while in police custody in 2018.
Erik Sackett, 38, of La Crosse was charged Aug. 9, 2018, with first-degree intentional homicide after police discovered the body of Erin Somvilai, a 35-year-old La Crosse mother of two, in a Vernon County lake.
Levine granted a motion submitted by Sackett’s defense on March 11 to suppress statements Sackett made to police on June 17 and August 8 of last year.
In the motion, Sackett’s lawyer, Christopher M. Zachar, said Sackett was “subject to custodial interrogation and that investigators did not advise him of his Fifth Amendment right prior to questioning” despite Sackett “repeatedly [invoking] his Fifth Amendment rights to silence and counsel.”
During the June 17 interrogation, body camera audio captured investigators saying Sackett was a suspect in Somvilai’s murder before Sackett came into the room to be questioned, and thereafter did not read his Miranda warning when entering the room before questioning, according to public records.
Levine denied another motion, also submitted March 11, to exclude cell phone searches of Sackett’s phone made at the request of law enforcement on June 6.
Police were investigating Somvilai as a missing person when they approached Sackett at his La Crosse home June 6 to ask him about her whereabouts, according to public records.
Zachar argued police violated Sackett’s curtilage — the area around a person’s home — because they approached him at his residence, leaving him with nowhere else to go.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Sackett “invoked his right to remain silent and that right was ignored” when he told police he didn’t want to speak to them because their body cameras were on, Zachar said.
“Oh, OK. We’re done then,” Sackett said when police confirmed they were recording him.
Body camera footage doesn’t support the motion to suppress, said Levine. The footage doesn’t show Sackett trying to invoke his Fifth Amendment right but shows him expressing “a desire not to be recorded.”
Sackett will appear in court July 24 for a motion to exclude evidence from K9 searches because “dogs are incapable of distinguishing between the scent of blood from live and deceased human beings,” according to public record.
Jonlazaire Burch, 38, of La Crosse was charged June 22 with felony bail jumping. Burch violated a no contact order June 1, according to the complaint.
Rosheda J. Basley
Christopher S. Burkhart
Edward C. Foster
John T. Harrelson
Cassandra R. Johnson and Michael D. Hemker
James P. ONeill
Ashley E. Beach
Jason S. Frentzel
Kyle C. Staples
Trevor A. Midtlien
Steven J. Smith
John T. Harrelson
Amber N. Halverson
Danielle G. Steffes
Greg M. Porter
Sophia E. Stilin
Verquez M. Williams
Davion M. Atha
Aaron M. Jurjens
Aaron M. Jurjens, 22, of Onalaska was charged June 13 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, each with a domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon enhancer, and second-degree sexual assault. Police arrested Jurjens after he tried to force his girlfriend to have sex with him and threatened to kill himself with a knife, according to the criminal complaint.
Jonathan M. Wrencher
Ryan Andrew Schmidt
Joseph P. Daube
David L. Brandt
Christopher P. Polus
Dennis P. Shay
Nathaniel D. Vance
Nathaniel D. Vance, 19, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC. Police stopped Vance because his vehicle’s lights weren’t on and arrested him after discovering about 5 grams of what police believe to be heroin and a glass flask with THC wax inside it, according to the criminal complaint.
Christopher S. Burkhart
Wylie L. Erickson
LC L. Graham
John P. Young
Alex Blazina
David Wims
Dominestrice Grant
Dominestrice Grant, 30, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with identity theft for financial gain. Grant withdrew $200 in cash from a friend's bank account without permission on April 19, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Lavon D. Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Nicholas G. Neumann
Tyler M. LeFebre
Chase M. Christman
David R. Swertfeger
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Cops do this a lot. I know someone who was in an accident and she doesn't know if she was read her rights either. She was out cold and supposedly they read her rights in ER. The nurses heard it. I don't care who heard it, if the patient couldn't hear it then it shouldn't count. Same with any blood draw...if the person can't consent to it, then it shouldn't count either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.