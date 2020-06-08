You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County man accused of raping woman, peeping on teen back in court Monday
John Koskovich

Koskovich

A La Crosse County man who was charged in March with raping a woman and putting hidden cameras in her bathroom and a teenager’s bedroom was back in court Monday after he was arrested over the weekend.

John Koskovich, 27, West Salem, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child after prosecutors received evidence connected to his previous case, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp.

Koskovich was charged March 27 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault using force, two counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device — one of which against a victim younger than 18 — and misdemeanor bail jumping. In two separate misdemeanor cases, Koskovich also was charged with publishing a private representation without consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Koskovich, formerly of Mindoro, was accused of assaulting the woman and hiding a camera in the woman’s bathroom and a fan in the teen’s room, according to the criminal complaint. Koskovich was also accused of tampering with the woman’s vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond with the condition he have no contact with the victims.

He was scheduled for an initial appearance in the new charges 2 p.m. June 23. Court Commissioner Pat Heim set a $1,000 signature bond in the new case with the same conditions as before.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

