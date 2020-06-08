La Crosse County man accused of raping woman, peeping on teen back in court Monday

A La Crosse County man who was charged in March with raping a woman and putting hidden cameras in her bathroom and a teenager’s bedroom was back in court Monday after he was arrested over the weekend.
John Koskovich, 27, West Salem, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child after prosecutors received evidence connected to his previous case, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp.
Koskovich was charged March 27 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault using force, two counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device — one of which against a victim younger than 18 — and misdemeanor bail jumping. In two separate misdemeanor cases, Koskovich also was charged with publishing a private representation without consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Koskovich, formerly of Mindoro, was accused of assaulting the woman and hiding a camera in the woman’s bathroom and a fan in the teen’s room, according to the criminal complaint. Koskovich was also accused of tampering with the woman’s vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond with the condition he have no contact with the victims.
He was scheduled for an initial appearance in the new charges 2 p.m. June 23. Court Commissioner Pat Heim set a $1,000 signature bond in the new case with the same conditions as before.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
