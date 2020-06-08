La Crosse County man accused of raping woman, peeping on teen back in court Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse County man who was charged in March with raping a woman and putting hidden cameras in her bathroom and a teenager’s bedroom was back in court Monday after he was arrested over the weekend.

John Koskovich, 27, West Salem, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child after prosecutors received evidence connected to his previous case, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp.

Koskovich was charged March 27 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault using force, two counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device — one of which against a victim younger than 18 — and misdemeanor bail jumping. In two separate misdemeanor cases, Koskovich also was charged with publishing a private representation without consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.