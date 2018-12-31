A La Crosse County man could face decades in prison after he was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.
Sean Christopher O’Donohue, 47, of Mindoro, was charged Dec. 17 in Monroe County Circuit Court. Each of the five counts carries 25 years of potential prison time.
According to the criminal complaint:
In October, agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice learned that an email address linked to O’Donohue had been used to upload 22 videos and two still images of child pornography to two different file-sharing websites.
O’Donohue denied using the email address in a Dec. 5 interview, though agents provided evidence the address was linked to his work-issued cell phone.
When agents presented O’Donohue with another piece of information -- that his ex-wife said he downloaded child pornography “when he was stressed,” according to a 2008 police report -- he ended the interview.
A few days later, a search of O’Donohue’s Box Inc. account turned up another 5,000 images, most of which were child pornography. One of the folders was named “Toddlers.”
O'Donohue's case is being handled by Monroe County, because he was a resident of Sparta at the time of the alleged crimes.
He posted a $2,500 cash bond on Dec. 18 and is expected back in court on Jan. 28.
