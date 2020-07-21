La Crosse County man charged with strangling woman, threatening her

A La Crosse County man was in court Tuesday after he was accused of choking a woman twice during the past two months.
Jonathan M. Baum, 24, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of strangulation and suffocation, two counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.
According to the complaint, police were called to Baum’s residence in the town of Medary about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a woman sitting in a van outside in tears.
The woman told police she had brought Baum’s son for a visit that afternoon and Baum asked to see her phone, according to the criminal complaint. She refused, but Baum took her purse and dumped out the contents, taking her phone.
She said he was looking at something on her phone when the battery died and he became angry, punching her in the abdomen, head and face, according to the complaint. She tried to fight back, and he was able to put her in a choke hold. Baum squeezed until she could not talk or breathe, causing her to almost lose consciousness, the victim told police.
Baum then let go and called her several misogynistic slurs, then told her he was going to duct tape her mouth and put her in his trunk, according to the complaint. She ran and got into her car, locking the door and calling police. The woman told police she was scared to death that Baum would kill her, according to the complaint.
Baum had a very different story when speaking to authorities, according to the complaint.
He said the woman showed up at his home uninvited, went through his phone while he was in the bathroom, then attacked him. Baum also said he was on a video chat with another woman during the incident.
Police spoke to the other woman, who said she was talking to Baum when the victim arrived, attacked Baum, tore her own shirt and started doing donuts in her vehicle, according to the complaint. The report notes that the stories of Baum and the other woman do not quite match up.
During the investigation, two other women arrived to provide statements, both saying they were on the phone with Baum, according to the report.
During their interviews with police, they admitted Baum asked them to lie for him and say they witnessed the incident, when they had not, according to the complaint.
Baum was also charged in connection with a similar May 17 incident, in which he was accused of pushing the same woman against her vehicle and holding her there by her throat, grabbing her by the hair and slamming her head into the ground and punching her in the back of the head.
Baum was out of custody on a signature bond Tuesday and appeared via Zoom.
Jeffrey Stellick
Luke Smith
Christopher Nowlan
Holton Carter
Holton Carter Jr., 40, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Carter strangled a woman June 28 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Seth McCormick
Seth J. McCormick, 29, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation, three counts of battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting and two counts of criminal damage to property. McCormick strangled a woman, threw a plate at her, breaking it on her leg, pulled the front door of its hinges, punched her in the face and took her phone away over a series of incidents in June, according to the complaint.
Christina Sievert
Christina M. Sievert, 40, Holmen, was charged July 20 with attempted battery to a nurse, battery and disorderly conduct. Sievert tried to pinch a nurse July 3 and spat in her face, according to the complaint.
Dennis Shay
Zachary Tabor
Jeffery Stellick
Andrew Plum
Andrew M. Plum, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 14 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Plum was stopped by police Jan. 5 and sped away after nearly running over a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Deputy’s feet, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Smith
Kelsey Pendergrass
Melanie Westurn
Michael Wilson
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, was charged July 9 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Knudtson violated terms of her bond June 30 when she had contact twice with her co-defendant in a previous case, according to the complaint.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
