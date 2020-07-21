La Crosse County man charged with strangling woman, threatening her

Baum had a very different story when speaking to authorities, according to the complaint.

He said the woman showed up at his home uninvited, went through his phone while he was in the bathroom, then attacked him. Baum also said he was on a video chat with another woman during the incident.

Police spoke to the other woman, who said she was talking to Baum when the victim arrived, attacked Baum, tore her own shirt and started doing donuts in her vehicle, according to the complaint. The report notes that the stories of Baum and the other woman do not quite match up.

During the investigation, two other women arrived to provide statements, both saying they were on the phone with Baum, according to the report.

During their interviews with police, they admitted Baum asked them to lie for him and say they witnessed the incident, when they had not, according to the complaint.

Baum was also charged in connection with a similar May 17 incident, in which he was accused of pushing the same woman against her vehicle and holding her there by her throat, grabbing her by the hair and slamming her head into the ground and punching her in the back of the head.