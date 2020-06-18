You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County man facing sexual assault charges also accused of molesting teen
A La Crosse County man accused of raping a woman was in court again Thursday after authorities say he also molested a teen.

John L. Koskovich, 28, Mindoro, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault and physical abuse of a child in connection with a pair of incidents last year.

According to the criminal complaint, a teen told family members in November 2019 that she was sleeping next to Koskovich on a reclining couch when she woke up to the man touching her inappropriately.

The incident was investigated at the time by Child Protective Services and West Salem police, but no charges were filed because the girl’s mother said the teen gave multiple stories about the incident, according to the complaint.

The girl told a social worker Tuesday about the incident again, explaining that she froze and pretended to be asleep until a family member also sleeping in the room also woke up and Koskovich stopped, according to the complaint.

The girl also told a social worker about an incident last summer. According to the complaint, Koskovich got mad at her and swore at her, then she tried to punch him. Koskovich put her in a headlock and the teen said she couldn’t breathe and blacked out, then Koskovich threw her on the floor and called her mother at work. The woman’s employer confirmed that she had to leave early one day due to an incident between Koskovich and the teen.

“We deny the allegations in this case,” said Koskovich’s attorney, Thomas Rhodes, during Thursday’s initial appearance.

Rhodes asked for a signature bond.

“There is no reason for Mr. Koskovich to flee. I know he wants these matters addressed and heard before the court,” Rhodes said.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered a $5,000 cash bond, saying he must abide by house arrest and GPS monitoring if he is released from the La Crosse County Jail.

Koskovich was charged March 27 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault using force, two counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device — one of which against a victim younger than 18 — and misdemeanor bail jumping.

In two separate misdemeanor cases, Koskovich also was charged with publishing a private representation without consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Koskovich was accused of assaulting the woman and hiding a camera in the woman’s bathroom and a fan in the teen’s room, according to the criminal complaint. Koskovich was also accused of tampering with the woman’s vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond with the condition he have no contact with the victims.

Earlier this month, he was arrested on charges with sexual exploitation of a child. He has not yet been charged in that case and is scheduled for an initial appearance next week.

+25 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in June

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

