La Crosse County man facing sexual assault charges also accused of molesting teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse County man accused of raping a woman was in court again Thursday after authorities say he also molested a teen.

John L. Koskovich, 28, Mindoro, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault and physical abuse of a child in connection with a pair of incidents last year.

According to the criminal complaint, a teen told family members in November 2019 that she was sleeping next to Koskovich on a reclining couch when she woke up to the man touching her inappropriately.

The incident was investigated at the time by Child Protective Services and West Salem police, but no charges were filed because the girl’s mother said the teen gave multiple stories about the incident, according to the complaint.

The girl told a social worker Tuesday about the incident again, explaining that she froze and pretended to be asleep until a family member also sleeping in the room also woke up and Koskovich stopped, according to the complaint.