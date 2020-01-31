La Crosse County man sentenced to 26 months in prison for fatal crash

Gartner’s family and friends called for the maximum sentence of 10 years, arguing that Sanders’ selfish, reckless decision cost a smart, compassionate and funny young woman the chance to pursue her nursing career, marry the love of her life and have children of her own.

Gartner’s mother, Cindy Gartner, described her as “one in a million.”

“She had the rare and instinctive gift of making everyone feel special,” Cindy Gartner said. “I weep every day for her.”

Cindy Gartner called for a stiff sentence, saying, “Maria was given a death sentence, and we were all given a life sentence.”

Friends and family recounted the times they shared laughs and Red Vines with Gartner, as well as Easter baskets, Mother’s Day cards and nursing classes.

“To say that Maria is missed wouldn’t begin to do any kind of justice for her,” her friend Hannah Sobkoyiak said.

Sanders apologized profusely to Gartner’s family. His voice broke as he said, “I am so sorry. I know you guys don’t, maybe, want to hear that, but I just want everybody to know how heartbroken I am. I think about that accident every moment of every day.”