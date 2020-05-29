La Crosse County overdose deaths up thus far in 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Overdose deaths in La Crosse County are on track to reach a record high this year, La Crosse County officials announced Friday.

Just five months into 2020 there have been 12 confirmed overdose deaths in the area, with an additional six under investigation as toxicology results are pending, according to La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl.

At 18 cases, the county would be only four away from 2019's total of 22, with the year not yet half over. The highest number of overdose deaths on recent record was 28 in 2017.

Of this year's 12 confirmed overdose victims, 10 had fentanyl in their system, and six tested positive for the combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

