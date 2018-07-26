Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department is one of the latest law enforcement agencies participating in the #lipsyncchallenge.

The video includes cameos from department staff and local personalities, including La Crosse Tribune reporter Chris Hubbuch, who all volunteered to take part in the video, filmed at the La Crosse County Jail, and lip-synced to “My House” by Flo Rida.

Ben Morrison of Morrison Media LLC, produced the film at no cost.

takka

That is an awesome video!!

