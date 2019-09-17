La Crosse County will get two more prosecutors later this year, according to a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Tony Evers.
The addition of two more assistant district attorneys will allow the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office to give more time and attention to residents seeking justice, said Department of Administration Secretary designee Joel Brennan, who was in La Crosse Tuesday to share the news.
“The people who really benefit from that are the people here in La Crosse County who want to feel safer and the people here in La Crosse County and across the state who want creative solutions, innovative solutions,” Brennan said. “Only by making sure that the district attorney’s office here has that kind of time, has those kind of resources will we at the state and residents of the state find and benefit from those kind of creative and innovative solutions.”
Monroe, Chippewa and Jackson counties also will be able to hire one more ADA each. The 64.95 positions will be spread across 56 counties.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said the two new positions — bringing the total number of prosecutors including himself to 10 — will be a welcome relief for his staff.
“We’ve been asking for more positions for a very long time. I think it’s been since 2002 or 2003 since we had another position added. Since then all the studies that have been done show that we are understaffed and we should have as many as five more than we have now,” Gruenke said.
Assisting district attorneys in his office handle between 300 and 400 open cases at any one time, he said.
“Not every case gets the attention that it needs, and we have to cut corners just to make the ends meet,” Gruenke said.
“Hopefully with the two additional prosecutors, we’ll be able to dedicate more time to those services (OWI and treatment court), and also spread out the cases more evenly so people will have more time to dedicate to each case, and the public will feel like we’re paying attention to them like we should be while still expanding our role in diversion programs, pre-trial programs and bond monitoring programs,” he added.
Gruenke said he was already putting out feelers for new additions and expected to have the attorneys hired in a couple months.
The move is a step to deliver on Evers’ promise to begin corrections reform in Wisconsin, Brennan said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“You can’t have those kind of creative solutions that are happening here in La Crosse County, that are happening across the state, if you have overworked partners on the local level doing this work,” Brennan said.
After the 2019-20 biennial budget added just under 65 full-time positions across the state for the first time in more than 10 years, Brennan’s department was tasked with reviewing the needs of individual offices.
“We used several criteria as we were evaluating these, things that La Crosse County certainly scores highly in,” Brennan said.
La Crosse has been a leader in creating and expanding alternatives to incarceration, including treatment and diversion programs, as well as meeting with victims prior to charging, he said.
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, praised the partnership between local and state leaders that lead to the change.
“La Crosse County has championed treatment alternatives and diversion programs to address the backlogs and reduce recidivism for nonviolent offenders. We’ve seen a lot of local success, but a lack of state funding in the past has prevented a lot of progress that we would like to see,” Shilling said.
The new administration has changed that, she said.
“We now have a statewide approach that will help ease caseloads for district attorneys and ensure that justice for victims and survivors for our communities is served in a timely manner,” Shilling said.
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Jessica Kistner
Bridget Schoenfeld
William Peck
Natshoin Evans
Tanner Olds
Tyler Peterson
Kelly Knudston
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Jacob Dolan
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.