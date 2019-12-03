La Crosse County warns of jury duty scam

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be on the lookout for a new scam that seems to be stealing more time than money.

According to a press release, scammers are calling community members claiming to be the sheriff's office and asking to speak about jury duty obligations. The caller use specific deputy's names and say the person has missed jury duty and needs to face the consequences.

The callers ask people to stay on the line as they drive to the sheriff's office and go to the front counter. For those who were unable to stay on the phone, the callers made appointments with specific deputies at the office. Some have asked for money, but not until after sending people to the sheriff's office.

The office is reminding the public that it will not call or mail out information regarding Jury Duty obligations, which is the responsibility of the clerk of courts. It will also not have a long-distance area code or demand anyone stay on the line until they appear at the sheriff's office.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

